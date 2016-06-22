Night Walleye Master: Mark Martin In his own Words
MidWest Outdoors Podcast episode #24
With the guidance of his father and grandfather, Mark Martin became a master at catching huge walleyes in the dark of night. A successful guide business became a passion for pro tournament competition, and over the years, Martin has put together perhaps the most consistent record of all time… qualifying for EVERY season-ending championship, even when he was competing on three top-level tours at the same time!
Winner of the first-ever Professional Walleye Trail (PWT) championship, a feat that earned him the nickname ‘Original Champ,’ we are excited to present Mark Martin, In his own Words… Click here.
