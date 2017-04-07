Farm Ponds to Hall of Fame: Ted Takasaki







The classic notion of how somebody ends up in the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame begins with them as a youngster cutting their teeth on the fish they become known for. And then, there’s the path taken by Ted Takasaki… who got the call to the Hall on his prowess as a walleye fisherman… despite the fact that he never caught a walleye until after graduating from college.

How can this be?

MidWest Outdoors Associate Editor Dave Csanda dug up the whole winding story of how his adult years became a whirlwind of learning and fast-track experience, in this one-of-a-kind fish story… let’s get started, with Ted Takasaki… in his own words.

