Farm Ponds to Hall of Fame: Ted Takasaki
Download this episode
The classic notion of how somebody ends up in the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame begins with them as a youngster cutting their teeth on the fish they become known for. And then, there’s the path taken by Ted Takasaki… who got the call to the Hall on his prowess as a walleye fisherman… despite the fact that he never caught a walleye until after graduating from college.
How can this be?
MidWest Outdoors Associate Editor Dave Csanda dug up the whole winding story of how his adult years became a whirlwind of learning and fast-track experience, in this one-of-a-kind fish story… let’s get started, with Ted Takasaki… in his own words.
It’s time well spent…
(click “View in iTunes” then click “Subscribe”)
Many newer vehicles have Stitcher available–listen on your car radio
Important Links
Big Bear Resort on Kentucky Lake
Follow MidWest Outdoors on social media
Facebook: facebook.com/midwestoutdoorstv
Twitter:[email protected]: twitter.com/MWOutdoor
Instagram: instagram.com/MWOutdoor
MidWest Outdoors YouTube: our YouTube Channel
MidWest Outdoors eNewsletter: free subscription
MidWest Outdoors magazine subscription: 800-606-3474
Discover our Key Connections!
Ray Eye, Eyes on the Outdoors Radio: Listen Live or On Demand
Julie McQueen, Fitness for the Field
facebook.com/JulieMcQueen.brotherhood
Instagram: @julesmcqueen
Northwest Ontario Fishing: northwestontario.com
800-665-7567 or [email protected] (great resource for customs info!)
Target Walleye: targetwalleye.com