Help – My late husband was a avid Midwest Outdoor reader – and now I need assistance in finding out what all the fishing pole/reels/tackle/etc. is priced at today – from a 1959 Evinrude (I think its 25 horsepower)outdoor motor complete with booklet and receipt of payment – gas can – boat seat – minnow bucket. There must be at least twenty five rods and reels and enough tackle to fill a store. Oh and worm beds?! So where do I turn for pricing and where and how to sell… Help. Palos Hills, Illinois
Thanks, Patricia Gleich
Hi Patricia,
First, we’re very sorry for your loss and extend our sincere condolences.
This is a bit if a tough question as there really is no Kelly’s Blue Book on older fishing gear and outboards, and it will be difficult to affix a price to anything as a lot will depend on the gear’s condition. One of the best places to sell used tackle is on Facebook on community sales pages, but obviously you have to be extremely cautious about having people pick the tackle up or about delivering it. The best suggestion is to call upon a fishing buddy of your late husband’s for help, but I’m betting you would have pursued that option if it were possible. I wish we could be of more assistance, and if we find out a good avenue for you to pursue to sell this gear we’ll let you know right away.
Sincerely,
Dave Mull
Digital Editor
MidWest Outdoors Magazine & Television