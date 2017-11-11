HOME SHOP LOGIN
What Makes Melissa Bachman a Great Hunter?



Download this episode
Melissa Bachman is the first woman ever to appear on the cover of MidWest Outdoors magazine.

Her story begins in the November, 2017 issue of MidWest Outdoors magazine, and continues here, on the MidWest Outdoors Podcast.

There is no simple way to explain what makes her a great hunter, and successful television producer, editor, host, and great role model for other hunters. She inspires girl hunters and women hunters and hunters of all stripes, and you’ll understand how after listening to Melissa Bachman, in her own words.

If you know a young girl or woman interested in hunting… or anybody else who might be interested in learning how to hunt, invite them to listen to this show.

It’s time well spent…

Important Links

Melissa Bachman website

Melissa Bachman Facebook

Melissa Bachman Instagram

Mark Strand

