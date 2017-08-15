Muskies have Everlasting Allure







Pete Maina in his own words

He’s a guide, tackle maker, television host, seminar speaker, and noted muskie maniac.

This tale starts out in the August, 2017 issue of MidWest Outdoors magazine. As we leave the printed pages, Pete Maina is telling us that, even though he loves to catch all kinds of fish, there will always be something special, something different, when it’s a muskie on the end of his line.

MidWest Outdoors Digital editor Dave Mull spent time learning what makes him tick, and here we go, with Pete Maina, in his own words…

It’s time well spent…

Pete Maina website

Shimano Fishing reels & rods

