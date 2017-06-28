Student Becomes the Sage: Ross Robertson
Ross Robertson in his own words
You can learn enough about fishing to be fairly successful in a couple weeks… but to become a fishing educator takes a lifetime of learning and there are no shortcuts. Today we talk to a young man who’s not so young anymore, who tackled the puzzle with all his might and has earned the right to help us all catch more fish.
Ross Robertson specializes in trolling the big waters of the Great Lakes, especially Erie, but what he offers up pertains to any of us, and any waters. As you listen, if all you hear are specifics of trolling Lake Erie, you’re missing some big-time advice delivered by one of best thinkers among today’s top fishermen. Listen with your creative mind and you’ll notice lessons you can apply, no matter where you go or how you fish.
It’s time well spent…
(click “View in iTunes” then click “Subscribe”)
Many newer vehicles have Stitcher available–listen on your car radio
Important Links
Follow MidWest Outdoors on social media
Facebook: facebook.com/midwestoutdoorstv
Twitter:[email protected]: twitter.com/MWOutdoor
Instagram: instagram.com/MWOutdoor
MidWest Outdoors YouTube: our YouTube Channel
MidWest Outdoors eNewsletter: free subscription
MidWest Outdoors magazine subscription: 800-606-3474
Discover our Key Connections!
Ray Eye, Eyes on the Outdoors Radio: Listen Live or On Demand
Julie McQueen, Fitness for the Field
Instagram: @julesmcqueen
Northwest Ontario Fishing: northwestontario.com
800-665-7567 or [email protected] (great resource for customs info!)
Target Walleye: targetwalleye.com