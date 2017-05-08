The Bear Taught Himself to Fish







Download this episode



Larry Bollig in his own words

He came by his fishing opinions the really old-fashioned way… by fishing and thinking, fishing some more, and experimenting endlessly… doing more of what worked and less of what didn’t… always tinkering with tackle and techniques.

He fishes his way, and his way works, and Larry Bollig sat down with Associate Editor Dave Csanda to talk about smallies and largies and pike, oh my!

Time to get schooled by the Bear, Larry Bollig, in his own words…

It’s time well spent…

Subscribe on iTunes!

(click “View in iTunes” then click “Subscribe”)

Listen on Stitcher!

Many newer vehicles have Stitcher available–listen on your car radio

Important Links

Lindner Media website

Big Bear Resort on Kentucky Lake

Shimano Fishing reels & rods

Follow MidWest Outdoors on social media

Facebook: facebook.com/midwestoutdoorstv

Twitter:[email protected] : twitter.com/MWOutdoor

Instagram: instagram.com/MWOutdoor

MidWest Outdoors YouTube: our YouTube Channel

MidWest Outdoors eNewsletter: free subscription

MidWest Outdoors magazine subscription: 800-606-3474

Discover our Key Connections!

Ray Eye, Eyes on the Outdoors Radio: Listen Live or On Demand

Julie McQueen, Fitness for the Field

facebook.com/JulieMcQueen.brotherhood

Instagram: @julesmcqueen

Northwest Ontario Fishing: northwestontario.com

800-665-7567 or [email protected] (great resource for customs info!)

Pheasants Forever

Target Walleye: targetwalleye.com