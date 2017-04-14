Fishing Revolutionary: Ron Lindner in his own Words







Download this episode



Ron Lindner might just be the most curious person in the fishing biz, still spending most waking hours wondering what might be next in our understanding of fish and how to catch them.

He and his family created Lindy Tackle Company, the Lindy Rig, In-Fisherman Communications Network, Angling Edge Television, and many other things. He’s one of the great storytellers in our sport, one of the most colorful characters we’ll ever see, and here we go, with Ron Lindner… in his own words.

It’s time well spent…

Subscribe on iTunes!

(click “View in iTunes” then click “Subscribe”)

Listen on Stitcher!

Many newer vehicles have Stitcher available–listen on your car radio

Important Links

Lindner Media website

Big Bear Resort on Kentucky Lake

Shimano Fishing reels & rods

Follow MidWest Outdoors on social media

Facebook: facebook.com/midwestoutdoorstv

Twitter:[email protected] : twitter.com/MWOutdoor

Instagram: instagram.com/MWOutdoor

MidWest Outdoors YouTube: our YouTube Channel

MidWest Outdoors eNewsletter: free subscription

MidWest Outdoors magazine subscription: 800-606-3474

Discover our Key Connections!

Ray Eye, Eyes on the Outdoors Radio: Listen Live or On Demand

Julie McQueen, Fitness for the Field

facebook.com/JulieMcQueen.brotherhood

Instagram: @julesmcqueen

Northwest Ontario Fishing: northwestontario.com

800-665-7567 or [email protected] (great resource for customs info!)

Pheasants Forever

Target Walleye: targetwalleye.com