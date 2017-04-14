HOME SHOP LOGIN
Fishing Revolutionary: Ron Lindner in his own Words



Download this episode

Ron Lindner might just be the most curious person in the fishing biz, still spending most waking hours wondering what might be next in our understanding of fish and how to catch them.

He and his family created Lindy Tackle Company, the Lindy Rig, In-Fisherman Communications Network, Angling Edge Television, and many other things. He’s one of the great storytellers in our sport, one of the most colorful characters we’ll ever see, and here we go, with Ron Lindner… in his own words.

It’s time well spent…

