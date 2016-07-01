Mark Fisher: Artistic Eye for Lure Design



Ever wonder how a kid from the neighborhood ends up on the front lines for a premier brand in the fishing lure business? There are stops along the way that might not seem to light the rainbow leading to a life of dreaming up new Rapalas. But that’s what makes each life’s tale worth telling.

This one meanders from childhood vacations in the Minnesota countryside to night clubs to night art classes to a knack for working out the puzzle of making a fish bite, even when it isn’t looking for something to eat. Meet a guy who knows how to trigger fish, and how to help you do it, too, as we present Fishing Hall of Famer Mark Fisher, in his own words…

It’s time well spent…

