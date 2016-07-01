Mark Fisher: Artistic Eye for Lure Design
Ever wonder how a kid from the neighborhood ends up on the front lines for a premier brand in the fishing lure business? There are stops along the way that might not seem to light the rainbow leading to a life of dreaming up new Rapalas. But that’s what makes each life’s tale worth telling.
This one meanders from childhood vacations in the Minnesota countryside to night clubs to night art classes to a knack for working out the puzzle of making a fish bite, even when it isn’t looking for something to eat. Meet a guy who knows how to trigger fish, and how to help you do it, too, as we present Fishing Hall of Famer Mark Fisher, in his own words…
It’s time well spent…
(click “View in iTunes” then click “Subscribe”)
Many newer vehicles have Stitcher available–listen on your car radio
Important Links
Rainy Lake website: rainylake.org
or call 1-844-GO-RAINY
Follow MidWest Outdoors on social media
Facebook: facebook.com/midwestoutdoorstv
Twitter:[email protected]: twitter.com/MWOutdoor
Instagram: instagram.com/MWOutdoor
MidWest Outdoors YouTube: our YouTube Channel
MidWest Outdoors eNewsletter: free subscription
MidWest Outdoors magazine subscription: 800-606-3474
Discover our Key Connections!
Ray Eye, Eyes on the Outdoors Radio: Listen Live or On Demand
Julie McQueen, Fitness for the Field
facebook.com/JulieMcQueen.brotherhood
Instagram: @julesmcqueen
Northwest Ontario Fishing: northwestontario.com
800-665-7567 or [email protected] (great resource for customs info!)
Target Walleye: targetwalleye.com