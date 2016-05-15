Turkeys Across America: Rob Keck In his own Words
MidWest Outdoors Podcast episode #23
Rob Keck, for many years, was the face and voice of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), asking us all to answer the call, week after week, on television, print, and public appearances. He led NWTF through a dynamic period that saw wild turkeys released into new places across America.
These days, he’s Director of Conservation for Bass Pro Shops. His career and life have been dedicated to working on behalf of the common good… so in the spirit of conservation, we present Rob Keck, In his own Words.
It’s time well spent…
Subscribe on iTunes!
(click “View in iTunes” then click “Subscribe”)
Listen on Stitcher!
Many newer vehicles have Stitcher available–listen on your car radio
Important Links
Mystery Tackle Box (new baits every month!)
Old Town Predator XL Minn Kota fishing kayak
Ray Eye, Eyes on the Outdoors Radio: Listen Live or On Demand
Target Walleye: targetwalleye.com
Follow MidWest Outdoors on social media…
Facebook: facebook.com/midwestoutdoorstv
Twitter:[email protected]: twitter.com/MWOutdoor
Instagram: instagram.com/MWOutdoor
MidWest Outdoors YouTube: our YouTube Channel
MidWest Outdoors eNewsletter: free subscription
MidWest Outdoors magazine subscription: 800-606-3474
Julie McQueen, Fitness for the Field
facebook.com/JulieMcQueen.brotherhood
Instagram: @julesmcqueen
Northwest Ontario Fishing: northwestontario.com
800-665-7567 or [email protected] (great resource for customs info!)