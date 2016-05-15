HOME SHOP LOGIN
0

  • An empty cart

    You have no item in your shopping cart

MidWest Outdoors - Fishing, hunting, helping you enjoy the outdoors

Enter your keyword

Turkeys Across America: Rob Keck In his own Words

Turkeys Across America: Rob Keck In his own Words

MidWest Outdoors Podcast episode #23

Rob Keck, for many years, was the face and voice of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), asking us all to answer the call, week after week, on television, print, and public appearances. He led NWTF through a dynamic period that saw wild turkeys released into new places across America.

These days, he’s Director of Conservation for Bass Pro Shops. His career and life have been dedicated to working on behalf of the common good…  so in the spirit of conservation, we present Rob Keck, In his own Words.

It’s time well spent…

Subscribe on iTunes!
(click “View in iTunes” then click “Subscribe”)
Listen on Stitcher!
Many newer vehicles have Stitcher available–listen on your car radio

Important Links

Rob Keck Bio on BassPro.com

Shimano Fishing reels & rods

Mystery Tackle Box (new baits every month!)

Old Town Predator XL Minn Kota fishing kayak

Ray Eye, Eyes on the Outdoors Radio: Listen Live or On Demand

Pheasants Forever

Target Walleye: targetwalleye.com

Follow MidWest Outdoors on social media…
Facebook: facebook.com/midwestoutdoorstv
Twitter:[email protected]twitter.com/MWOutdoor
Instagram: instagram.com/MWOutdoor
MidWest Outdoors YouTube: our YouTube Channel
MidWest Outdoors eNewsletter: free subscription

MidWest Outdoors magazine subscription: 800-606-3474

Julie McQueen, Fitness for the Field
facebook.com/JulieMcQueen.brotherhood
Instagram: @julesmcqueen

Northwest Ontario Fishing: northwestontario.com

800-665-7567 or [email protected] (great resource for customs info!)

  • DID YOU ENJOY THIS POST?

    You can be among the first to get the latest info on where to go, what to use and how to use it!
Mark Strand

Related Posts

X