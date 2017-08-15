HOME SHOP LOGIN
0

  • An empty cart

    You have no item in your shopping cart

MidWest Outdoors - Fishing, hunting, helping you enjoy the outdoors

Enter your keyword

Pete Maina: The Allure of Muskies



MWO Interview: Pete Maina

Pete Maina | Pete Maina Guide | Pete Maina Muskie | Pete Maina Muskie Fishing | Muskie Fishing

Pete in his own words

This man is known throughout the Midwest as a muskie fishing legend. Pete Maina guides, tackle maker, television host, seminar speaker, and noted muskie maniac. This is the Pete Maina guide to his muskie fishing adventures over the years and how he became a muskie fishing master!

This tale starts out in the August, 2017 issue of MidWest Outdoors magazine. As we leave the printed pages, Maina is telling us that, even though he loves to catch all kinds of fish, there will always be something special, something different, when it’s a muskie on the end of his line. Pete Maina muskie fishing tips and techniques are all here for you!

MidWest Outdoors Digital editor Dave Mull spent time learning what makes him tick, and here we go, with Pete Maina, in his own words…

It’s time well spent…

Download this episode

Subscribe on iTunes!

Listen on iHeart Radio!

Listen on Stitcher!

Important Links

Pete Maina website

Shimano Fishing reels & rods

Follow MidWest Outdoors on social media
Facebook: facebook.com/midwestoutdoorstv
Twitter: @MWOutdoor: twitter.com/MWOutdoor
Instagram: instagram.com/MWOutdoor
MidWest Outdoors YouTube: our YouTube Channel
MidWest Outdoors eNewsletter: free subscription

Order MidWest Outdoors magazine subscription: 800-606-3474

Discover our Key Connections!

Ray Eye, Eyes on the Outdoors Radio: Listen Live or On Demand

Julie McQueen, Fitness for the Field

Julie McQueen Facebook Page

Instagram: @julesmcqueen

Northwest Ontario Fishing: northwestontario.com
800-665-7567 or [email protected] (great resource for customs info!)

Pheasants Forever

Target Walleye: targetwalleye.com

  • DID YOU ENJOY THIS POST?

    You can be among the first to get the latest info on where to go, what to use and how to use it!

Related Posts