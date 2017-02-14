Ted Takasaki

- Magazine
I keep hearing about the 45 degree line angle when fishing for walleye with bottom bouncers. I have also seen shows that allow the line at a far less angle. What is so important about the 45 degree angle and what does it do for you? I do watch and enjoy your shows.
Hi David,
Sorry for the delayed reply. The 45-degree angle is kind of a checkpoint to make sure you bait is behind the boat but not too far behind the boat. At a 45 (really anything from 40 to 45 is fine) you can be pretty assured that you will drag that bouncer over what you see on your electronics as you move forward, plus at that angle, it is unlikely your bottom bouncer will fall over on its side and drag your bait right on the bottom. I hope this helps.
Dave Mull
Digital Editor
MWO Magazine & Television