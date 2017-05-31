Gary Klein: On Modern Bass Fishing
Gary Klein Bass Pro: MWO Interview
Gary in his own words
In the early days of modern bass fishing, Californians authored their own take on what it takes to catch fish. Klein was a 15-year-old kid gassing up boats at Bidwell Canyon Marina on Lake Oroville when his summer was interrupted by a bass tournament. He hung around the event, won by Dee Thomas, the father of flipping.
A mentorship ensued that grew into a bond that endures. By asking for help from Thomas and other accomplished fishermen, a self-assured teenager carved his own take on bass fishing, and, ultimately, what it takes to make a career in the sport.
Gary Klein fisherman is a name is safely etched in the history of competitive bassin’, and the story is worth hearing… in his own words.
It’s time well spent…
