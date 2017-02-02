Twisting Road to Fame: Babe Winkelman In his own Words
Download this episode
On today’s show, we wade waters and words as raw as any you’re likely to come across. The notion that “you’ve never heard so-and-so like this before,” is overhyped, but accurately describes what you’re about to hear.
The best interviews get to the heart of what makes somebody tick, and this one dives all the way in, laying bare the travails and triumphs of a young boy who goes on to become the man we have watched as he fished and hunted his way around the world…
He tells us things he’s never told anyone in an interview before, including the story of a near-death experience, and twists that could have caused his life to take a different path… along the trail, he tosses out some darn good fishing tips, too, and here we go, with Babe Winkelman, in his own words…
It’s time well spent…
(click “View in iTunes” then click “Subscribe”)
Many newer vehicles have Stitcher available–listen on your car radio
Important Links
Big Bear Resort on Kentucky Lake
Follow MidWest Outdoors on social media
Facebook: facebook.com/midwestoutdoorstv
Twitter: @MWOutdoor: twitter.com/MWOutdoor
Instagram: instagram.com/MWOutdoor
MidWest Outdoors YouTube: our YouTube Channel
MidWest Outdoors eNewsletter: free subscription
MidWest Outdoors magazine subscription: 800-606-3474
Discover our Key Connections!
Ray Eye, Eyes on the Outdoors Radio: Listen Live or On Demand
Julie McQueen, Fitness for the Field
facebook.com/JulieMcQueen.brotherhood
Instagram: @julesmcqueen
Northwest Ontario Fishing: northwestontario.com
800-665-7567 or info@ontariossunsetcountry.ca (great resource for customs info!)
Target Walleye: targetwalleye.com