Spring Fishin’ Spring Turkeys: Radio Podcast (episode 20)

Spring is in the air on the MidWest Outdoors Radio Podcast…

In this episode, meet new bass columnist Buck Mallory, who teaches you how to trigger spring bass on spinnerbaits. Then, MidWest Outdoors Field Editor Ray Eye teaches you how to call turkeys at any point in spring, no matter what the conditions are. Best description of the essence of spring turkey hunting that we have ever heard!

Spring is puppy pickin’ time, and Pheasants Forever’s Bob St. Pierre helps you choose a breed that’s best for how you hunt, and how you live around the house… including an interesting method for selecting one puppy from the litter.

What’s coming up in the April issue of MidWest Outdoors magazine, and we help you register to win awesome fishing prizes, including a $15,000 boat and motor package, in our huge Facebook contest that’s going on now… and has been extended all the way to Labor Day!

It’s time well spent…

Important Links



Bird Dogs for Habitat: Pheasants Forever website

Ray Eye, Eyes on the Outdoors Radio: Listen Live or On Demand

Northwest Ontario Fishing: northwestontario.com

800-665-7567 or info@ontariossunsetcountry.ca (great resource for customs info!)

Hannah Stonehouse Hudson Photography: stonehousephoto.zenfolio.com

Target Walleye: targetwalleye.com

