Country Kid From Chicago: Spence Petros In his own Words Radio Podcast (Episode 19)



Don’t try to tell Spence Petros that growing up in the city will prevent you from becoming an angler and hunter. He was raised in and around Chicago, one of the largest cities in America, and went on to become an influential figure, as managing editor of Fishing Facts magazine, in what we all think of as the modern fishing revolution.

To a generation of anglers, he was (and remains) an authoritative and clear voice explaining a long list of exciting developments as they were fresh out of the best minds in the sport. In 1989, he was inducted into the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame for his body of work.

Since then, he has added to it considerably.

All that, while growing up in and among urban sprawl in all directions.

How he accomplished this is an inspiring story right for today’s American crossroads, where too many suffer from nature-deficit disorder. It’s doubly impressive given the context of the times, fishing-wise, when the only route between what we didn’t know and the next discovery was time on the water and an indomitable spirit of observation and creativity.

His byline carries well-deserved weight, and, at age 75, he can still cast and retrieve the biggest muskie baits all day, every day, for two weeks at a crack. He’s been called the shortest distance between you and a brutal assessment of your fishing skills, and here we go, with Spence Petros, in his own words… Click here.

Subscribe on iTunes!

(click “Viewin iTunes” then click “Subscribe”)

Listen on Stitcher!

Many newer vehicles have Stitcher available–listen on your car radio

Important Links



Spence Petros website & guide service

Shimano Caenan baitcasting reels