Late-ice Panfish, Key West Getaway: Radio Podcast (episode 18)
The new MWO Radio Podcast episode is ready for your listening pleasure…
In this episode, two great Seasonal Stories: Late-ice panfish with guide Garett Svir, and a Key West Winter Getaway in the fishing paradise of Key West, Florida. Hall of Fame guide Tom Neustrom details the secrets to a great fishing trip to south Florida.
Then, meet our shooting columnist, L.P. Brezny, who’s talking about the current state of shotshell development. Read his work in MidWest Outdoors magazine, in Downrange.
What’s coming up in the March issue of MidWest Outdoors magazine, sneak peek at upcoming MidWest Outdoors Television episodes, and we help you register to win awesome fishing prizes, including a $15,000 boat and motor package, in our huge Facebook contest that’s going on now.
It’s time well spent…
