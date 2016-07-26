Carried on the Current by an Important Mission

Dale Sanders, 81, paddles the Mississippi to battle diabetes

In April 2015, Dale Sanders announced his goal of becoming the oldest person to paddle solo down the length of the Mississippi River. The iconic waterway is the fourth-largest river in the world, an inspiring backdrop for an adventurous spirit that would be carried on the current by an even more important mission: raising awareness and money for the fight against Type 1 diabetes.

Once known as juvenile diabetes (because it’s more common in children and adolescents than adults), the disease had been found in his niece, Anna, at just four years of age. So with a heavy but optimistic heart, Sanders paddled away from the river’s source near Lake Itasca in northern Minnesota, in May of 2015, on a journey that would not conclude until mid August.

“The Mississippi is an unforgiving river,” he says. “You have to recognize small life-threatening clues, or prepare for the worst. It can take you in a heartbeat.”

In addition to training and preparation, Sanders carried a SPOT Gen3 so people could follow his tracking page, and he’d have the ability to communicate beyond cellular, especially in an emergency.

“I carry it for multiple reasons,” he says, “but mostly because it gives me peace of mind, knowing I have SPOT with me when I go away from civilization.”

June through July

Sanders continued the trek, making his way into the South. Tens of thousands of people followed his SPOT Share Page and many parents brought their children to the water’s edge to meet him and share their experiences.

“I paddled the full Mississippi River,” Sanders explained, “under every bridge, around every dam, through numerous life-threatening conditions, in record high waters, sometimes enduring great hardship, all for those kids suffering from T1 diabetes. It’s my hope that a cure will soon be found.”

To date, his efforts have raised more than $22,000 to fight the disease.

Indeed, after many weeks, on August 15, 2015, Sanders completed a journey of more than 2,500 miles, reaching the end of the mighty Mississippi, where brackish becomes true saltwater that flows into the Gulf of Mexico.

Reminiscing about the trip, there were a couple times he thought about pushing the S.O.S. button on his SPOT Gen3, which would have alerted the GEOS International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) that he was in trouble, and exactly where he was. Thankfully, he never had to push that button, but there was one occasion, in particular, that became a close call.

“It’s a bad portage by Blanchard Dam,” Sanders recalled, “through gullies, rocks, and forests, and it was 39 degrees and storming. There was no town, nothing there, not even a building to go in to seek refuge.”

Finally, a man who had joined up with him two days prior was able to build a fire that likely saved their lives. “Had we not gotten that fire started,” he says, “I thought I might need to push the S.O.S. that night.”

Not only has Sanders’ journey inspired and helped families affected by Type 1 diabetes, but he has also become a role model for seniors looking to find their own triumphs. Hundreds of people have reached out to say he gives them hope.

“Get out there,” he says in response, “and find some adventure you might have only dreamed of. Do it, no matter how little it might seem at first. Rewarding surprises await at the other end.”

Next up? Sanders is training to be the oldest man to hike the Appalachian Trail. He might often be by himself, but never alone. Says he: “I’ll have SPOT with me, of course.” MWO

