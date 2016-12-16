Lake Mille Lacs: Heading out on 132,500 acres of ice

Lake Mille Lacs offers some the best ice fishing in the entire state of Minnesota—thousands of fishing or spearing houses pop up on the ice each winter, connected with well-maintained ice roads. Now is a great time to start planning your Minnesota ice fishing trip, so you’re ready as soon as the ice is. If you’re looking for a great place to catch some northern, walleye, and perch, look no further than Lake Mille Lacs. Many Lake Mille Lacs area resorts offer ice houses that can be rented from a half day to a week, so your ice fishing trip can last as long as you want!

Accommodations in the ice-house rentals vary from basic to luxury ice cabins that sleep up to 12 and include gas heaters, bathrooms, and Dish TV. Renting an ice house ensures a stress-free, ice-fishing vacation. The resorts get everything in the house ready and warm for your arrival—you don’t even need to bring an auger. You can even set up delivery service for the basics you might need during your ice fishing adventure. If you don’t want to stay on the ice, the Lake Mille Lacs area also offers ice-fishing packages that include everything from lodging and meals to transportation to and from the ice houses, as well as ice-fishing guides. Check out Lake Mille Lacs for ice-fishing adventure this winter!

Have fun and stay safe on the ice!

On Lake Mille Lacs, many cold nights are needed for the ice to reach adequate thickness before it’s ready for fishing. Ice forms first on the shorelines, bays, and shallow areas of this 132,500-acre inland sea.

The Minnesota DNR recommends anyone heading out on the ice should carry a set of ice picks. Check with local bait shops and resorts and ask about ice conditions, then always measure the ice yourself before going out. Because ice thickness can vary, check more than one spot.

The DNR’S clear ice thickness recommendations are:

4 inches for walking

5 inches for a snowmobile or ATV

8–12 inches for a car

12–15 inches for a medium-sized truck

Keep an eye on other factors and features of the ice and don’t just rely on ice thickness. Ice safety is determined by assessing:

Appearance of the ice—its color, texture, and features

Thickness of the ice—there are recommended thicknesses for different uses, see above

External temperature over a period of time and on the day

Snow coverage

Depth of water under ice

Size of water body

Local climate fluctuations

Wind conditions – excessive wind can move and shift the ice, especially on Mille Lacs

Safety when spearing and ice-fishing